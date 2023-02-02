CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Shaun Miller

With a striking paint job, this truck stands out in a crowd. Shaun Miller of Central Florida drives this 2021 Peterbilt 579. Shaun has been driving for seven years and is a fifth-generation trucker. His grandfather drove for 40 years.

Shaun said he chose the Peterbilt because of how good the ride and drive are. He chose the orange and blue color scheme as a shoutout to the University of Florida Gators.

Inside, he painted the dash to match the exterior and added chrome accents. Outside he also added a lot of chrome and blue Peterbilt logos to make the truck stand out even more.

As for cargo, Shaun said that he delivers refrigerated goods all across the lower 48 states. He added that he couldn’t pick out a favorite state to drive through, because they all have their own appeals.

