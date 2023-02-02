Teamsters chief says SHIP IT Act threatens safety of workers, motorists

WASHINGTON — Proposed legislation designed to make highways safer and streamline the flow of freight would actually make the nation’s roadways more dangerous, according to a Feb. 1 statement released by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Introduced in Congress on Jan. 24, H.R. 471, also known as the Safer Highways and Increased Performance for Interstate Trucking (SHIP IT) Act, has been described as a “sweeping overhaul of the interstate trucking supply chain” by its sponsors

However, not everyone agrees.

Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien sent letters to members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee urging them to oppose the SHIP IT Act. The letter states that the legislation, introduced by Reps. Jim Costa and Dusty Johnson, would jeopardize the safety of workers, motorists and any American that uses an interstate highway. The Teamsters’ letter also says the act would do nothing to address the root causes of the nation’s supply chain woes.

“Supply chain challenges and bottlenecks over the last few years have laid bare a number of critical issues in the trucking industry, including the prevalence of poor working conditions, rampant and illegal misclassification of drivers under labor law, and the scourge of fly-by-night contracted and subcontracted motor carriers,” O’Brien said in his letter to the U.S. House of Representatives. “H.R. 471 looks to wrong and dangerous short-term ‘solutions’ to the very real legal and economic issues present in commercial trucking.”

The Teamsters organization claims the SHIP IT Act would allow for the introduction of heavier, more dangerous trucks, which are prone to more frequent and more severe crashes, on the road. In addition, the statement said, the act would grant the Secretary of Transportation “unjustifiable authority” on size and weight requirements and gut fatigue protections for drivers carrying agricultural goods.

“The International Brotherhood of Teamsters welcomes important conversations about improving the trucking industry – for both drivers and the American consumer,” O’Brien said. “However, H.R. 471 is simply an anti-safety bill in sheep’s clothing.”