CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Shawn Barnhart

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week shows that the right details can go a long way to make a stand-out rig.

Owner Shawn Barnhart of New Florence, Pennsylvania bought this 2020 Kenworth W900L named “It’s Only Money — brand new in 2019.

To give the truck its own personality, Shawn added pinstriping, 7-inch stacks, stainless steel light bars, full fenders and much more.

Inside the cab, he painted the dash to match the exterior stripes and added some interior panels.

This Kenworth is powered by a Cummins engine with 565 horsepower and is paired with an 18-speed transmission.

When he’s working, Shawn can be found hauling steeling in the Pennsylvania and Ohio area. When he’s not on the road, he can be found spending time with his family and friends by the pool.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].