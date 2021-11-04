TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Idaho gets OK to license farmers to grow, transport hemp

By The Associated Press -
Idaho gets OK to license farmers to grow, transport hemp
A marijuana field full of plants is shown. In Idaho, officials have recently received approval from the federal government to grow and transport the substance.

BOISE, Idaho — U.S. officials have approved Idaho’s plan for growing and transporting hemp with up to 0.3% THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture on Monday announced receiving the approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture following a new Idaho law approved earlier this year. The agency said it will open online license applications to grow hemp early next week.

“I’m confident we’ll have applications on Monday,” said Idaho State Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Chanel Tewalt. “We’ve had interest throughout the year with many people following the agency’s progress.”

The new law covers growing and transporting the crops but doesn’t allow selling to Idaho consumers hemp products containing any amount of THC.

The law was a compromise effort after Idaho legislators failed for several years to approve a hemp measure. Some lawmakers feared legalizing the sale of hemp products containing THC could make it more difficult to enforce the state’s marijuana laws.

Backers of the new law said the state’s climate is ideal for growing hemp, and farmers could sell hemp seeds and a hemp-derived extract called cannabidiol, or CBD, which many see as a health aid.

Idaho was the last state to make growing and transporting hemp legal following the 2018 farm bill that legalized hemp production at the federal level.

“I’m very proud of the entire ISDA team for working so quickly to implement the new law, and I know we could not have gotten here alone,” Celia Gould, director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, said in a statement. “We extend our thanks to the Governor’s office, industry stakeholders, Idaho State Police, USDA and the Idaho law enforcement community for excellent collaboration and assistance.”

Mississippi in 2020 legalized growing hemp, but lawmakers there never appropriated money to fund the program, meaning growers must seek approval through federal authorities.

The Idaho plan has some restrictions on who can grow hemp. For example, anyone convicted of a felony drug violation in any state or federal court in the last 10 years is excluded.

Growers who are approved must pay a $100 annual application fee and $500 annual licensing fee. Processors must pay a $100 annual application fee and $1,000 for an annual license.

The Idaho State Hemp Plan also has a protocol for destroying hemp that tests above 0.3% THC, making it illegal in Idaho. In some cases, entire crops would have to be destroyed, with methods ranging from plowing a crop under to burning it.

State officials say they have the resources to enforce those provisions in the plan.

Tewalt said it’s difficult to gauge how much interest there will be in Idaho to grow hemp. Surrounding states have allowed the growing of hemp for at least several years, as well as allowing adult and medical use of marijuana.

Growers and processors will “react to the overall hemp market in the U.S., which in some pockets is pretty well saturated,” Tewalt said.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE