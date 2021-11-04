TheTrucker.com
Truckers for Troops launching 2021 campaign

By The Trucker News Staff -
This box van is full of donations from the 2020 Truckers for Troops campaign, sponsored each year by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA). (Courtesy: OOIDA)

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) will launch its annual Truckers for Troops care package campaign the week of Nov. 8-15.

According to a news release, the fundraising effort has been an OOIDA tradition since 2007 and is dedicated to sending care packages to service personnel stationed in combat zones. Truckers for Troops has also helped a variety of veteran’s facilities in the U.S., including those assisting or housing wounded, disabled or homeless service members.

To date, the effort has raised $697,196.

Truckers for Troops also benefits the Veterans Community Project (VCP), which provides housing for homeless veterans through a community of “tiny houses.”

VCP also provides comprehensive services such as navigating the Veterans Administration and its benefits, identification services, mental and physical health referrals, along with financial counseling. In addition, veterans can receive hygiene kits and access to a food pantry. All services are free of charge. In December 2020, OOIDA donated $24,520 to VCP, the news release stated.

During Truckers for Troops week, a broadcast is planned for each day on OOIDA’s Land Line Now satellite radio show on Sirius XM 146. During that week, truckers can join OOIDA or renew their membership for $35, with 10 percent of that money going toward care packages. OOIDA matches the 10 percent dollar for dollar. Individual tax-deductible contributions to the Truckers for Troops fund are also welcome and can be paid to the OOIDA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.

Donors can also visit the OOIDA tour truck, The Spirit of the American Trucker, during the campaign and sign up or renew memberships.

Click here for more information.

