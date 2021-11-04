Texas bus driver saves kids from disaster with big rig

LORAINE, Texas — A Texas superintendent filling in as a bus driver is being hailed as a hero after evacuating the vehicle just before an 18-wheeler struck it.

The accident happened on Oct. 27 along Interstate 20 about 10 miles east of Colorado City, Texas.

Loraine ISD Superintendent Dustin Anders had just guided the stalling bus to the shoulder, but not all the way, before its engine completely died. He was driving that day due to a driver shortage.

Anders quickly ushered the 27 students, ranging in age from pre-kindergarten to ninth grade, off the bus and away from the interstate – just in case something happened. He then began calling other school officials and parents to let them know the bus had broken down.

Anders told the Colorado City Record that three or four minutes later, an 18-wheeler clipped the rear of the bus, completely destroying the back third of it.

The right sleeper of the Kenworth tractor was dented and scraped, but the trailer took the brunt of the damage, ripping open to expose its cargo of dry goods.

“We’re all in this world together, show some love to each other. I love my job and I am proud to say I love my students. I am not a hero, I will do whatever it takes to take care of our kids,” Anders told the Colorado City Record.

Police said that there were no injuries, and there was no report of any citations issued.