Police chase stolen big rig around Los Angeles

By The Trucker News Staff -
This stolen semi sits on the 55 Freeway in Santa Ana after the suspect surrendered to authorities. (Courtesy: Twitter user Jon Baird)

LOS ANGELES — A man driving a semi stolen from Individual FoodService Company Wednesday night in east Los Angeles led police on an hours-long chase through the city’s maze of freeways.

The pursuit lasted about eight hours, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). At one point, police were able to puncture several of the rig’s tires, but the pursuit continued until the suspect stopped on the 55 Freeway in Santa Ana.

After a standoff there, he surrendered, CHP said.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect wasn’t named.

The incident snarled traffic for hours. No further details have been released.

“We’re grateful that he did come out peacefully and he’s being taken into custody right now,” CHP Officer Florentino Olivero told KTLA.

