CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Shelle Lichti

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week delivers a message of love and understanding wherever it goes.

Dubbed the “Rainbow Rider,” this Freightliner is driven by Shelle Lichti. She’s been trucking since the early 1990s and said that the freedom she found on the road has been her saving grace from a turbulent past and the stigma of hiding her own sexuality.

She’s used her experience on the road to become a mentor for others by advocating for their rights through her nonprofit organization called LGBT Truckers. The group started in 2008 as a conference line that anyone could call and talk to someone. The positive response inspired Lichti to give the truck its Pride-themed wrap, which features a “Love Is Love” design.

Currently, she travels with two cats and one Chihuahua, and she’s even started a Facebook group for truckers to share photos of their pets, called Trucking Furbabies.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].