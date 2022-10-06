TruckLabs hits half billion OTR miles with aerodynamic TruckWings

PHOENIX — TruckLabs has reached a half-billion miles driven with its TruckWings device.

According to a news release, company officials are calling this “a critical benchmark resulting in approximately 32,648 metric tons of CO2 saved to date — or the equivalent of removing a year’s worth of emissions from over 7,000 passenger cars.”

TruckWings is a fully automated, smart aerodynamic device built for trucking fleets; they are currently deployed on five of the largest fleets in North America, the news release stated.

The device is tractor-mounted and designed to intelligently close the gap between the tractor and trailer of Class 8 trucks resulting in fuel savings of 3-6%. TruckWings also extend the range for electric trucks by 5.5%.

“Five hundred million miles is a huge milestone for us,” TruckLabs Founder and CEO Daniel Burrows said. “It demonstrates our sustained commitment to delivering durable, double-win results on both carbon emissions and dollars. Our telematics technology tracks every mile driven through harsh Canadian winters and asphalt-melting Arizona summers. It’s a huge credit to the team’s engineering work to hit this milestone so quickly. TruckWings help fleets reduce fuel costs and emissions today and will improve the range of electric trucks in the future.”

TruckLabs officials say TruckWings can save approximately 20,000 pounds of carbon emissions annually. That is equivalent to removing two passenger vehicles off the road each year.

“At highway speeds, two-thirds of fuel is spent overcoming aerodynamic drag. In today’s environment, designing a more streamlined truck is the most cost-effective way to improve a truck’s efficiency,” TruckLabs Vice President of Product Andrew Kelly said. “Truck manufacturers understand that improved aerodynamics are the most efficient way to meet stringent new regulatory standards. They are looking to us to help them get there. This is especially true in the day cab market where tractor aerodynamics have lagged against their sleeper counterparts.”