Blue Ink Tech adds Scale Ticket capability to their BIT Air Scales

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Blue Ink Technology, the maker of the BIT ELD, has introduced a new way for drivers to print and send their gross and axle weights to carriers and shippers.

Customers who use BIT Air Scales can now access the ability to print and send scale tickets from the Blue Ink Tech app.

“This is an exciting time for our air scale users” Mike Riegel, head of operations at Blue Ink Tech, said. “With this capability, drivers will not only know what they weigh at the shipper’s site, they can email scale tickets to shippers based on their recent calibrations to get loads fixed.”

Historically, shippers have been skeptical of pressure gauges and on-board scales because there is no way to tell if they represent accurate weights. BIT Air Scale requires multiple calibrations where the driver enters axle weights in the Blue Ink Tech app. These calibrations are stored and compared to get a Calibration Confidence Score. When a driver has completed a few weight entries, and their calibrations have a 99.4% or better confidence level, they can save and email Air Scale weight tickets.

“With the constraints that the ELD mandate has put on drivers and carriers, it costs a lot to address an overloaded truck,” Riegel said. “Our goal is to help eliminate the situation at the point of loading, so drivers won’t have to choose between backtracking or risking fines. Air Scale weight tickets are there to back up our drivers so they can get the load fixed immediately.”

Blue Ink Tech is also seeing carriers taking advantage of their new scale ticket capabilities.

“Carriers with a fleet want to do things by the book because any down time is lost revenue. They’re spending a fortune having drivers scale every load,” Riegel said. “With drivers being able to get weights on their phones and send in scale tickets directly, it’s saving over $1,000/year per truck just on scale tickets”

Carriers will also be able to have confidence that drivers are loaded and legal before they even start the delivery.

For more information about Blue Ink Tech’s Air Scales and scale ticket feature visit blueinktech.com/air_scale