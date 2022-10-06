CMV driver pleads guilty to Social Security fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A truck driver who fraudulently claimed disability benefits has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Truck driver Dwayne Bent was indicted in July 2022 in connection with a scheme to defraud the Social Security Administration (SSA) to obtain Disability Insurance Benefits (DIB) by false and fraudulent pretenses, according to court documents.

Bent applied for SSA DIB and was approved in January 2017 with a retroactive disability date of May 21, 2013.

From March 2017 to August 2019, Bent collected more than $200,00 in SSADIB payments while concealing from SSA two successful DOT medical examinations in 2016 and 2018.

Bent received medical examiner certificates in 2016 and 2018 that deemed him physically able to drive a commercial motor vehicle, including across state lines, in accordance with physical qualification standards and no medical restrictions.

In addition, Bent concealed employment as a commercial motor vehicle driver from SSA.

Bent pleaded guilty on Sept. 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to wire fraud.