Five people convicted, sentenced on diesel fuel theft charges

MIAMI — Five people have been sentenced to incarceration and probation after being convicted of stealing diesel fuel in Florida.

Kirk Russell, Carl Wallace and Yanko Rodriguez were convicted Sept. 21 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida for stealing large volumes of diesel while the fuel was in transport from Port Everglades, Florida, to gas stations in South Florida.

Russell was sentenced to 15 months of incarceration, three years of supervised release, $121,114 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Wallace was sentenced to 15 months of incarceration, three years of supervised release, $102,985 of restitution and a $100 special assessment.

Rodriguez was sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 24 months of home detention, a $4,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

Co-conspirators Mario Nunez and Lazaro Agueros were convicted Sept. 23 of stealing large volumes of diesel fuel.

Nunez was sentenced to 60 months of probation and a $100 special assessment, and Agueros was sentenced to 36 months of probation, including 24 months of home detention and a $100 special assessment.