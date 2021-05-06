This beautifully restored rig showcases the hard work and dedication of a father and son team.

Tom Millard IV and his late father Tom Millard III of Covington Township, Pennsylvania spent about seven years restoring this 1970 361T Brockway.

The truck was originally owned by Sears Oil in Rome, New York where it pulled tankers until the company closed. The elder Millard found the truck in storage just a few miles from the family home. Tom said the truck was fairly rusty and was completely restored from the ground up and no bolt was left unturned.

The truck’s original 671 Detroit engine was replaced with a later-model silver series 671 engine with turbo. It’s paired to an RT910 Fuller transmission and has an Eaton rear.

For the restoration, the Millards replaced the frame rails and rebuilt the cab. The inside was dynamatted and they installed air-ride seats. The manual steering box was replaced with factory Sheppard power steering.

Tom said that he enjoys taking the truck to shows, especially the annual Brockway truck show that’s held on the second Saturday of August.

