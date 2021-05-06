Overhaul launches TruckShield risk-management tech to help carriers build safer drivers

After downloading the TruckShield app, carriers can gain full visibility about what’s happening across their fleet — without having to install any additional hardware. This allows managers to identify and correct safety risks such as hazardous driving or theft.

AUSTIN, Texas — Overhaul, an intelligence-driven, real-time supply chain visibility and risk-management technology provider, May 4 announced the launch of TruckShield, an industry-first, risk-management technology solution for North American motor carriers.

According to a company statement, TruckShield is a quickly implemented, low-cost solution that uses existing motor-carrier fleet hardware to identify dangerous or illegal driving practices in real time, and implement corrective actions to avoid costly situations that can develop due to motor accidents.

In addition to identifying and correcting costly behavior, TruckShield can also help protect carriers from predatory legal practices in the event of an accident, digitizes and centralizes insurance, maintenance, and safety management, and builds a data profile to showcase safety culture to insurers.

“As an owner of a trucking company, I can uniquely relate to the frustration of rising premiums, year over year, and the constant threat of a catastrophic verdict that can wipe out a business,” said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul. “TruckShield is going to be a game-changer for North American motor carriers because it can provide unparalleled vulnerability protection, as well as quick insurance claims and cost savings. Within minutes, trucking-company management can monitor who is and who isn’t driving safely.”

After downloading the TruckShield app, carriers can gain full visibility about what's happening across their fleet — without having to install any additional hardware. This allows managers to identify and correct safety risks such as hazardous driving or theft.

In addition, TruckShield allows carriers to store critical documents related to insurance, maintenance and safety in one centralized digital location, allowing administrative tasks such as filing a claim to be accomplished with a simple click.

By using data gathered from the TruckShield app, managers can work to improve their company’s safety culture and maintain complete records of driver coaching, maintenance performed and claims made. This can bolster a carrier’s standing with insurers and help limit premium increases.

