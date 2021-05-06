Three finalists revealed for WIT’s Distinguished Women in Logistics Award

PLOVER, Wis. — On May 3, the Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced three finalists for the 2021 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA), which recognizes a woman who has demonstrated superior leadership within her company as well as with other professional, educational or philanthropic organizations.

This year’s finalists are Angela Eliacostas, president and founder of AGT Global Logistics; Nicole Glenn, president and CEO of Candor Expedite; and Jeana Hysell, senior safety consultant for J.J. Keller & Associates Inc.

Finalists for the seventh annual DWLA were selected from a group of high-performing women representing third-party logistics, supply chain management and related functional disciplines. Sponsored by the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) and Truckstop.com, the award promotes the achievements of women employed in the North American transportation industry. The award highlights the crucial roles of leading women in the dynamic and influential field of commercial transportation and logistics, which encompasses logistics service providers as well as motor carriers.

The winner of the 2021 award will be announced during the TIA Capital Ideas Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 12.

About the finalists:

Angela Eliacostas

Eliacostas has more than 30 years of experience in transportation management. During this time, she has built a business based on honesty, integrity and diligence — things she learned while being raised in a trucking family. She has developed a proprietary three-tier carrier-rating system designed to reward drivers and companies who perform at the highest standards. She has carved out a niche for herself in the energy and utilities sector as a 3PL with 24/7 all-access and service. Her employees are not only experienced with trucking (many have experience operating commercial motor vehicles); most are HazMat certified. Certified by Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MBWE), Eliacostas promotes diverse spends by using MBWEs as vendors and in her contracts. Eliacostas lives in Homer Glen, Illinois. She has four sons, three stepchildren and 11 grandchildren.

Nicole Glenn

Glenn started working in the logistics industry at age 18 and says she truly grew up in it. After 21 years, she has learned the ins and outs of the industry, including building teams, brokerages and fleets. In 2017, Glenn became the founder and operator of Candor Expedite. Candor Expedite is a woman-owned and -operated provider with offices in Illinois and Texas. She was recognized by Trucker Tools as a Diamond Performer and noted as a 2021 Women in Transportation Top Woman to Watch in Transportation. Glenn lives in Dallas, where she opened Candor Expedite’s second location, along with her husband, Jay, her daughter, Mataya, and her twin boys, Andrew and Landon.

Jeana Hysell

Hysell is driven by a passion for keeping drivers and highways safe across North America. As a safety consultant with J.J. Keller & Associates Inc., she helps drivers reshape their behavior to ensure they return home safely to their families. Hysell understands the challenges drivers face — she began her career as an owner-operator and has been in the trucking industry for over 40 years. The change she inspires helps protects drivers as well as businesses in the transportation industry, which are best positioned to succeed when meeting complex regulations. Her involvement and giving spirit led Women In Trucking to establish its scholarship foundation to help women pursue logistics careers.