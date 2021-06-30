This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a fully customized ride with a bold style.

Owner Wade Holtman, a driver with 20 years of experience, was unsatisfied with his previous truck, so every detail of this Peterbilt 389 has been chosen with a purpose.

It features an eye-catching orange paint on the body and a burnt orange frame. Wade’s list of must-have features on the truck include a Horst front air-ride with a car-hauler front end, eight-inch Lincoln chrome stacks with Pickett elbows, a stainless visor, half fenders and a retro-style steering wheel.

The truck, which has a Cummins engine and an 18-speed transmission, currently hauls livestock including pigs, cows, bulls and liquid fertilizer.

Wade is a second-generation driver, and both his parents had their CDL. Wade enjoys hanging out with his wife Kayla and their two boys Billy and maverick. He also enjoys watching auto racing, going camping, cooking steak and smoking brisket.

Do you use the cat scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected]