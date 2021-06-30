This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a fully customized ride with a bold style.

SevenoaksAnimatedAd300x250v2

Owner Wade Holtman, a driver with 20 years of experience, was unsatisfied with his previous truck, so every detail of this Peterbilt 389 has been chosen with a purpose.

It features an eye-catching orange paint on the body and a burnt orange frame. Wade’s list of must-have features on the truck include a Horst front air-ride with a car-hauler front end, eight-inch Lincoln chrome stacks with Pickett elbows, a stainless visor, half fenders and a retro-style steering wheel.

The truck, which has a Cummins engine and an 18-speed transmission, currently hauls livestock including pigs, cows, bulls and liquid fertilizer.

Wade is a second-generation driver, and both his parents had their CDL. Wade enjoys hanging out with his wife Kayla and their two boys Billy and maverick. He also enjoys watching auto racing, going camping, cooking steak and smoking brisket.

Do you use the cat scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected]

Previous articleLove’s Travel Stops opens new location in Alamo, Michigan
Cody Graves
Cody Graves
A former military public affairs specialist, Cody Graves has a journalism career that has spanned radio, television and print. For the last ten years, he produced special sections for Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper. During his time in the U.S. Army Reserves, Cody served tours in El Salvador, Iraq and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In his spare time, he plays guitar in a local band and spends time with his dogs, Lucy and Daisy.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here