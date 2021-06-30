Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Alamo, Michigan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Love’s Travel Stops is serving customers with 59 truck parking spaces at its new travel stop that opened in Alamo, Michigan on June 24. The store, located off of U.S. Highway 131 at 7900 Adobe Road, also has 68 car parking spaces.
“We’re excited to add another clean and well-maintained stop to the Midwest and add our ninth location in Michigan,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Our team members are great people who care and are ready to get professional drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely in time for the thick of summer travel and one of the busiest times for hauling.”
This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- McDonald’s;
- 59 truck parking spaces;
- 68 car parking spaces;
- Three RV parking spaces;
- Six diesel bays;
- Five showers;
- Laundry facilities;
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
- Brand-name snacks;
- Fresh Kitchen concept;
- Mobile to Go Zone;
- CAT scale; and
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Plainwell High School.