CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Warren Simmons

Being in the right place at the right time eventually led to the creation of this awesome-looking rig.

After leaving the Army, Warren Simmons of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, started working on a local sugar cane farm with his family. When another employee didn’t show up, he took it upon himself to get things moving — and eventually found himself driving full time.

Since then, Warren has owned four trucks, including this 1996 Peterbilt 379. Nicknamed the Rooster Cruiser, the truck has a CAT C15 engine with a Super 10 transmission and a 260-inch wheelbase.

Warren said he loves the truck’s two-tone color and the lighting on the bumper, breather, the doors and the back of the sleeper.

Inside, he purchased to burgundy Legacy leather seats for a comfortable ride. The seats match the door panels, walls and the dash. Warren said this is a dream truck, and he continues to add to its look.

When he isn’t driving, Warren said he loves playing music and cooking and grilling outside.

