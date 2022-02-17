TheTrucker.com
I-30 widening project through Arkansas’s capital city causing traffic delays

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Interstate 30 Arkansas River bridge construction project in downtown Little Rock, Ark. is shown. (Courtesy: Arkansas Department of Transportation)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Work on the Interstate 30 widening project in Little Rock and North Little Rock involves weekly lane closures.

Double-lane closures on interstate lanes will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Daytime closures (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

  • I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock
  • President Clinton Avenue (flagging operations) west of Mahlon Martin Street in Little Rock

Overnight closures (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

  • I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock
  • I-30/I-40 ramps or lanes (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in
    North Little Rock
  • I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road
  • I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 7th and 10th Streets in Little Rock

Work on the first phase of the project — estimated to cost $632 million — began in September 2020. It includes replacing the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River. The eastbound portion of the bridge is expected to be completed this year.

Following is drone footage of the construction project.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

