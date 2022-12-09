CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Wes Hawkins

Slow and steady might win the race, but “Low & Steady” is a truck that can’t be beat.

Wes Hawkins of Shelbyville, Tennessee, picked up this 2020 Peterbilt 389 in February 2019. It was delivered to Rush Truck Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the shop painted the fuel and DEF tanks, installed a 7-inch Dynaflex exhaust and added a painted visor and window chops.

Once he got the truck home, added a new bumper, stainless-steel steps, a custom catwalk, half fenders and a rear light bar. He also had custom dash panels made for the inside, as well as an ivory steering wheel for an old-school look.

Wes calls the truck “Low & Steady” for its flat top and because it sits almost on the ground when parked. Low & Steady has a Cummins engine with an 18-speed transmission.

Wes has been driving for 23 years but got his start in the industry at the age of 2, riding along with his dad. He spent as much time as he could in the jump seat of his dad’s cabover Kenworth, learning the ropes.

Today, he owns two trucks and five trailers and runs three owner-operators under his authority, Hawkins Transport Service.

He said his wife of 22 years has been the secret to his success because she’s been there since nearly the beginning.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].