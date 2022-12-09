Love’ opens new stores in 4 states, adding 290 new truck parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Morris, Illinois; Lancaster, Ohio; Loudon, Tennessee; and Carthage, Texas, thanks to four travel stops that opened on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The stores add a combined 290 truck parking spaces and 335 jobs to the communities they’re located in.
“Opening four locations in one day is no small feat, but our team members are ready to provide customers with clean places and friendly faces in Morris, Lancaster, Loudon and Carthage,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “With plenty of amenities to choose from at each of our locations, professional drivers and four-wheel customers are sure to get what they need and be back on the road quickly.”
The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:
Morris, Illinois
- More than 14,000 square feet.
- Hardee’s (opening Dec. 12).
- Naf-Naf (opening Dec. 12).
- 86 truck parking spaces.
- 87 car parking spaces.
- Three RV spaces.
- Eight diesel bays.
- Seven showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Speedco.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
Lancaster, Ohio
- More than 13,000 square feet.
- Hardee’s (opening Dec. 12).
- 68 truck parking spaces.
- 53 car parking spaces.
- Four RV spaces.
- Six RV hookups.
- Six diesel bays.
- Five showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
Loudon, Tennessee
- More than 13,000 square feet.
- Arby’s (opening Dec. 12).
- 77 truck parking spaces.
- 71 car parking spaces.
- Five RV spaces.
- Four RV hookups (tentatively opening Dec. 22).
- Nine diesel bays.
- Seven showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Speedco.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
Carthage, Texas
- More than 14,000 square feet.
- Subway (opening Dec. 12).
- Wendy’s.
- 59 truck parking spaces.
- 70 car parking spaces.
- Five RV spaces.
- Seven diesel bays.
- Five showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- CAT scale.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the following nonprofits in each of the following towns:
- Carthage, Texas: Panola College.
- Loudon, Tennessee: Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.
- Lancaster, Ohio: The donation will be split between Meals on Wheels Fairfield County and Lancaster Fairfield County Charity Newsies.
- Morris, Illinois: The donation will be split between Morris Community High School and Morris City Hall.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.