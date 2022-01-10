TBS Factoring acquires Financial Carrier Services

OKLAHOMA CITY — TBS Factoring Service has acquired Financial Carrier Services (FCS) out of Charlotte, North Carolina. According to a Jan. 5 statement released by TBS, this acquisition will provide a wider array of services to current and potential clients of both companies, and paves the way for TBS’s future expansion into the transportation and logistics industries.

Since 1968, TBS Factoring Service has been dedicated to serving truckers. Having started as a small, family-owned company, TBS continues to honor its roots by remaining committed to exceptional service and doing what’s best for the client.

FCS was founded on the notion that no matter how large or small a trucking company may be, each and every one deserves a great factoring experience. Specializing in recourse factoring and with a loyal client base, FCS was the top choice when TBS made the decision to start strategic acquisitions.

With new ownership under NATF Holdings, TBS continues to expand its footprint in the transportation industry with mergers and acquisitions. As an experienced leader and innovator in transportation, NATF Holdings continues to invest in logistics solutions designed to solve supply chain challenges. Among the tools now available to TBS clients and obligors is an end-to-end fulfilment service platform that simplifies and streamlines the fulfilment process, using advanced algorithms to save users up to 40% of their time previously wasted on manual processes.

Utilizing their vast experience in the global transportation industry — from the United States to Europe and Latin America — TBS plans to dedicate its attention to supporting the industry as we all seek to solve the supply chain challenge together.

Even with such big plans, TBS remains focused on its clients. From developing new technology that makes submitting paperwork easy to providing instant credit approvals and attending truck shows and conferences across the country to learn and share, TBS strives to make truckers’ lives easier.

As TBS grows, more benefits, services, and solutions will open up to current and potential clients. Acquiring FCS is the first step in a journey to revolutionize how factoring can benefit all kinds of industry.