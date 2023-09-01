TheTrucker.com
1 dead in Maryland pileup involving several 18-wheelers

By The Trucker News Staff -
One person died in this accident on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, along Interstate 81 in Hagerstown, Maryland. (Courtesy: WJLA)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A multi-vehicle accident involving several 18-wheelers killed one person on Friday, Sept. 1, along southbound Interstate 81 in Hagerstown, Maryland.

According to the Maryland State Police, four tractor-trailers and two cars were involved in the accident.

Further information hasn’t been provided.

Photos shared by WJLA show an Estes tractor-trailer jammed against an unrecognizable passenger vehicle, which is crumpled into a small wedge from back to front.

The Trucker News Staff

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
