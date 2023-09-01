Texas deputy dies on 2nd day of job after wreck with big rig

CENTER, Texas — A Shelby County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy was killed during his second day on the job after a wreck with an 18-wheeler.

According to a Facebook post from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involving Deputy Kevin W. Windham happened on Aug. 29 along Highway 103 at the intersection of state Highway 147.

“The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 7:30 a.m., a 2014 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west on S.H. 103,” the Facebook post states. “It is reported that a Shelby County Deputy (Windham) operating a marked patrol unit was traveling north on S.H. 147 and failed to yield to the truck tractor, striking the trailer portion of it.”

The driver of the truck tractor, identified as 54-year-old William Lyons of San Augustine, Texas, was not injured.

A memorial has been set up at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for the public to leave condolences.

“Please remember the family of our deputy and our agency in your prayers at this time,” the Facebook post states.

The accident remains under investigation.