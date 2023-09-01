TheTrucker.com
Texas deputy dies on 2nd day of job after wreck with big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Shelby County Deputy Sheriff Kevin W. Windham, shown here in his swearing-in ceremony, was killed in a wreck with an 18-wheeler. (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

CENTER, Texas — A Shelby County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy was killed during his second day on the job after a wreck with an 18-wheeler.

According to a Facebook post from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involving Deputy Kevin W. Windham happened on Aug. 29 along Highway 103 at the intersection of state Highway 147.

“The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 7:30 a.m., a 2014 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling west on S.H. 103,” the Facebook post states. “It is reported that a Shelby County Deputy (Windham) operating a marked patrol unit was traveling north on S.H. 147 and failed to yield to the truck tractor, striking the trailer portion of it.”

The driver of the truck tractor, identified as 54-year-old William Lyons of San Augustine, Texas, was not injured.

A memorial has been set up at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for the public to leave condolences.

“Please remember the family of our deputy and our agency in your prayers at this time,” the Facebook post states.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

