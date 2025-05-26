1 injured in bus crash with tanker in Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to a news report from NBC 6 in Florida, one person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a fuel tanker collided with a bus on Interstate 595 and went up in flames, officials said.

Davie Police say the crash happened after 10 a.m. near Flamingo Road.

Fire rescue said the victim was transported to the Broward Health Medical Center.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not specified how many people were on the bus or how many people were in the fuel tanker.

Hours after the massive fire, tow trucks meticulously hoisted the fuel tank using cranes and began clearing the scene.

Hazmat crews also continue their work on the highway to clean up.