Big rig fire shuts down Interstate 20 in Louisiana

By Bruce Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Big rig fire shuts down Interstate 20 in Louisiana
Interstate 20 in Louisiana was shut down after a big rig fire over the weekend. (Courtesy Louisiana State Police)

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – Troopers in Louisiana responded over the weekend to a Commercial Motor Vehicle fire on I-20 eastbound at milepost 123.

According to a social media post, Louisiana State Police and recovery crews closed down both lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound.

During the recovery process, eastbound traffic was diverted via the Garrett Road exit.

There was no word of any injuries sustained in the fire, and details of the cause of the fire were not disclosed.

This is a developing story.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

