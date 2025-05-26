Big rig fire shuts down Interstate 20 in Louisiana

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – Troopers in Louisiana responded over the weekend to a Commercial Motor Vehicle fire on I-20 eastbound at milepost 123.
According to a social media post, Louisiana State Police and recovery crews closed down both lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound.
During the recovery process, eastbound traffic was diverted via the Garrett Road exit.
There was no word of any injuries sustained in the fire, and details of the cause of the fire were not disclosed.
This is a developing story.
