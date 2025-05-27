2 dead in crash involving semi and car in Indiana

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Ind. —According to a news report, two Indiana residents died in a semi-versus-car crash last week in Constantine Township.

Michigan State Police say troopers were dispatched at 5:40 p.m. Friday to the intersection of U.S. 131 and North River Drive in response to a crash with injuries, according to a report from WLKM radio.

Authorities say that witnesses state that a passenger car driven by a 22-year-old man from Elkhart was heading east on North River Road and failed to come to a complete stop at the U.S. 131 intersection.

The vehicle crossed into the path of a semi tractor-trailer rig.

Authorities said dash cam recording confirms the incident as described by witnesses and the semi driver.

The 22-year-old man and his 23-year-old female passenger, also from Elkhart, died at the scene, investigators said. Meanwhile, the truck driver – a 40-year-old man from Kent County – was not injured.