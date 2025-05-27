TheTrucker.com
The Nation

2 dead in crash involving semi and car in Indiana

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   2 dead in crash involving semi and car in Indiana
Reading Time: < 1 minute
2 dead in crash involving semi and car in Indiana
Two are dead after a crash involving semi and car in Indiana.

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Ind. —According to a news report, two Indiana residents died in a semi-versus-car crash last week in Constantine Township.

Michigan State Police say troopers were dispatched at 5:40 p.m. Friday to the intersection of U.S. 131 and North River Drive in response to a crash with injuries, according to a report from WLKM radio.

Authorities say that witnesses state that a passenger car driven by a 22-year-old man from Elkhart was heading east on North River Road and failed to come to a complete stop at the U.S. 131 intersection.

The vehicle crossed into the path of a semi tractor-trailer rig.

Authorities said dash cam recording confirms the incident as described by witnesses and the semi driver.

The 22-year-old man and his 23-year-old female passenger, also from Elkhart, died at the scene, investigators said. Meanwhile, the truck driver – a 40-year-old man from Kent County – was not injured.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE