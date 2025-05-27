Semi truck rollover in Kansas City results in no injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – First responders in the Kansas City area called the fact that no injuries were sustained in a big rig crash on Sunday, a miracle. A Sunday morning crash sent a semi-truck off the side of Interstate 35, as first reported by KCTV in Kansas City.
The news station stated that Kansas City Fire Department Station 10 got the call alerting them to the crash at just before 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Continual rainfall throughout the morning left the roadways slick, and a semi-truck driving north on I-35 lost control and slid off the side at Paseo Boulevard. The entire rig crashed into brush and tipped onto its side, blocking a travel lane.
The interstate had to be closed for several hours as tow trucks worked to get the semi upright before removing it in pieces. Hazmat crews were on scene as well.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.