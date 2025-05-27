TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Semi truck rollover in Kansas City results in no injuries

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Semi truck rollover in Kansas City results in no injuries
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Semi truck rollover in Kansas City results in no injuries
KCFD said the semi-truck driver was not injured in the crash.(Courtesy of KCTV5)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – First responders in the Kansas City area called the fact that no injuries were sustained in a big rig crash on Sunday, a miracle. A Sunday morning crash sent a semi-truck off the side of Interstate 35, as first reported by KCTV in Kansas City.

The news station stated that Kansas City Fire Department Station 10 got the call alerting them to the crash at just before 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Continual rainfall throughout the morning left the roadways slick, and a semi-truck driving north on I-35 lost control and slid off the side at Paseo Boulevard. The entire rig crashed into brush and tipped onto its side, blocking a travel lane.

The interstate had to be closed for several hours as tow trucks worked to get the semi upright before removing it in pieces. Hazmat crews were on scene as well.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE