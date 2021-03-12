1 killed, 2 injured in I-70 tractor-trailer crash in Indiana

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and two received non-life-threatening injuries March 10 when two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 70 in Indiana, according to a statement from the Indiana State Police (ISP).

According to a preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper Athan Lamson, the accident occurred at about 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. A 2012 Freightliner, hauling an auto transport trailer and driven by Emmanuel Ramos, 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was traveling approximately 60 mph in the eastbound driving lane of I-70 near the 19-mile marker when it was struck in the rear by another tractor-trailer. The force of the collision pushed both trucks into the woodline on the south side of the interstate.

The second tractor-trailer was driven by Carey W. Baker, 48, of Sevierville, Tennessee. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County Coroner’s Office; family members have been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for March 11 at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in Indiana.

A passenger Ian M. Windom, 26, of Sevierville, Tennessee, who was in the sleeper berth of Baker’s tractor-trailer, received neck and back injuries during the accident. Windom was taken by LifeLine to a hospital in Indianapolis with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ramos was transported by ambulance service to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is being reconstructed by Senior Trooper Tim Rader of the Putnamville State Police Post, with the assistance of other troopers. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.