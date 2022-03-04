TheTrucker.com
1 truck driver seriously injured in wreck involving 2 semis

By The Trucker News Staff -
This semi-truck was involved in a two-truck wreck Friday morning along Interstate 65 in Indiana. (Courtesy: Crown Point Fire and Rescue)

CROWN POINT, Ind. – A crash involving two semi-trucks, one of which rolled over into a field, Friday morning on Interstate 65 in Indiana sent one driver to the hospital in serious condition, according to the Crown Point Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.

The other driver was reported to be in good condition.

The southbound lanes near mile marker 243 were expected to be closed for several hours as crews begin cleanup. One photo of the crash scene showed thousands of new cups and burger containers branded with the Burger King logo strewn about the interstate.

Another photo showed a green tractor with its cab torn off the chassis lying in a field. The tractor’s trailer was lying on its side.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

275135442 296650582565635 3442787687087513334 n
This 18-wheeler hauling new Burger King containers was involved in a two-rig accident Friday morning along Interstate 65 in Indiana. (Courtesy: Crown Point Fire and Rescue)

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff
