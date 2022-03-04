1 truck driver seriously injured in wreck involving 2 semis

CROWN POINT, Ind. – A crash involving two semi-trucks, one of which rolled over into a field, Friday morning on Interstate 65 in Indiana sent one driver to the hospital in serious condition, according to the Crown Point Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.
The other driver was reported to be in good condition.
The southbound lanes near mile marker 243 were expected to be closed for several hours as crews begin cleanup. One photo of the crash scene showed thousands of new cups and burger containers branded with the Burger King logo strewn about the interstate.
Another photo showed a green tractor with its cab torn off the chassis lying in a field. The tractor’s trailer was lying on its side.
No further information about the crash was immediately available.
