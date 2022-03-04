Send in the drones: Cops in northeast use unmanned aerial vehicle to surveil weigh station

GREENWICH, Conn. – A joint operation of federal and state law enforcement in Connecticut recently utilized a drone in an effort to identify illegal activity at a Greenwich weigh station on Interstate 95.

According to a news release from the Connecticut State Police (CSP), the action took place on Feb. 20 in a joint effort with the Transportation Security Administration, Department of Homeland Security, along with other entities.

“Members of the CSP (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Drone Unit participated in the operation, enhancing officer safety and identifying trucks attempting to evade inspection,” the news release stated.

“Troopers successfully used the CSP drone to observe trucks evading the weigh station and attempting to divert at the NY-CT state line.”

The CSP Traffic Services Unit conducted safety and compliance inspections, while the CSP Mass Transit Security Team provided explosive/radiological detection screening capabilities.

“This deployment was conducted on a weekend to reinforce the message that state and federal law enforcement are committed to both protecting travelers on Connecticut roadways and identifying persons engaged in the illegal or nefarious transport of dangerous materials,” according to the news release.