Shh! Oregon community wants to silence ‘unmuffled engine braking’

EAST SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – The community of East Springfield is cracking down on what they call “unmuffled engine braking” after residents there complained about lost sleep due to the noise.

In the trucking industry, it’s commonly known as Jake Braking.

During a Jake Brake, the engine braking mechanism installed on some diesel engines opens exhaust valves to the cylinders right before the compression stroke ends, releasing the compressed gas trapped in the cylinders and slowing the vehicle.

This action also creates what can be a very loud noise from the exhausts.

In a news release, the Springfield Police Department (SPD) said they are teaming with the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Springfield Public Works to conduct ongoing enforcement of Jake Braking from East Springfield to the Bob Straub Parkway over the next several weeks.

“Beyond speed being a very serious factor for these large, heavy vehicles, many of which are log trucks hauling timber from the Holiday Farm Fire zone to mills, the use of unmuffled engine braking has been waking citizens as early as 4 a.m.,” the SPD news release stated.

“Our traffic team will be monitoring speed and engine braking to ensure compliance with Oregon traffic code and will be spreading awareness amongst truckers of the potential for enforcement.”

The news release went on the state that “we support our local truckers and their important role in our local economy, but also want to ensure that our citizens’ well-being is being taken into consideration, which is why these traffic codes are in place to begin with.

“There are clear exceptions for the appropriate use of these engine brakes, such as emergent need to stop, and our team will be monitoring these details as well.”

Below is a video example of Jake Braking posted by the SPD to their Facebook page.