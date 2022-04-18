18-wheeler blowout leads to man’s death on I-10 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after an 18-wheeler had a blowout and crashed into his car and another vehicle on Interstate 10 in San Antonio.

KSAT reported that the accident happened Wednesday just after 5 p.m. A preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department said that the 18-wheeler was hauling gravel and traveling in the northbound lanes of I-10 when the accident happened. The blowout caused the 18-wheeler to swerve left and hit the Toyota Corolla, which the man who died was driving, as well as a Jeep Latitude.

The collision caused the Corolla to hit a concrete barrier in the median, causing to travel on top of the barrier until it hit a metal pillar.

The Corolla’s driver was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries. The driver of the jeep was also taken to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries and his status is unknown at the time of this report.