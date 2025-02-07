1925 Kenworth featured at “100 Years of Trucking” display at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum

WALCOTT, Iowa — The famed Iowa 80 Trucking Museum is celebrating a 1925 Kenworth KS 3-TON as part of its 100 Years of Trucking event.

“This 1925 Kenworth KS 3-Ton is a very early Kenworth model,” the museum said in a press release. “Most trucks at that time, aside from Macks, Packards and Whites were assembled trucks. This one is no exception.”

A True Treasure

This piece of history has a Buda 4-Cylinder engine and Cotta 4-Speed transmission featuring a rear axle made by Timken. The truck’s top speed – a whopping 25 MPH.

“Kenworths are still assembled trucks today,” the museum said.

Kenworth History

Kenworth was founded in Portland, Ore. in 1912 by two brothers, George and Louis Gerlinger. They used the name Gerlinger Motor Car Works and sold both cars and trucks. In 1915, they introduced a powerful heavy-duty truck which they called a Gersix.

After moving to Tacoma, Wash. the following year and sold their company to Edgar Worthington and Frederick Kent and began operating as business Gersix Motor Company. Harry Kent, son of Frederick, and Worthington reincorporated the business in 1923 as the Kenworth Motor Truck Company.

“They made buses in the early years,” the museum said. “Kenworth began offering diesel engines in their trucks beginning in 1933. The 1925 KS model was popular in the logging industry in the rugged Northwest.”

Historic Find

The 1925 Kenworth KS 3-Ton was discovered two blocks from Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Wash. where it was used by a construction company to haul dynamite. According to the former owner, this Kenworth KS (serial number 2012), is the earliest one known to still exist. The truck is outfitted with hard rubber tires on the rear and pneumatics on the front.

Iowa 80 Trucking Museum

The Iowa 80 Trucking Museum was a dream of Iowa 80 Truckstop founder, Bill Moon. Moon had a passion for collecting antique trucks and other trucking memorabilia.

“We are pleased to be able to share this collection with the general public,” the museum said. “Every truck has a story to tell and can provide a unique glimpse back in time. Many rare and one-of-a-kind trucks are on display. View short films about trucking history in our REO theater which is a great way to learn even more about the trucks of yesteryear.”

Additional Displays

A 1925 International Water Tanker featuring a 4-Cylinder 283 cubic inch, 4¼-inch bore with 5-Inch stroke engine will also be on display.

A 1925 Douglas featuring a well drilling rig will also be part of the display.