Budweiser’s new Super Bowl ad tells heartwarming story of a Clydesdale foal’s first delivery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Trucker’s are dedicated to their craft and are often noted to live by the creed of “always deliver.”

For one young Clydesdale foal, he epitomizes the “always deliver” creed in a new Budweiser Super Bowl ad titled “First Delivery.”

50 Years of Music

Nearing 50 years since its initial recording, the Bellamy Brothers’ iconic “Let Your Love Flow” serves as the soundtrack for Budweiser’s new Super Bowl ad. The spot is now available to view on Budweiser’s social and digital channels and will be airing nationally on Super Bowl Sunday during the Big Game. Watch HERE.

Triumphant Clydesdale Return

Back on a stage as synonymous with the brand as its iconic horses, Budweiser is returning to the Super Bowl with the famous Clydesdale hitch. For the first time in over a decade, this year’s spot, titled “First Delivery,” features a Clydesdale foal as the star, depicting a story of resilience and dedication.

According to a press release, “First Delivery” illustrates Budweiser’s commitment to always deliver for its fans and brings to life the brand’s iconic tagline, “This Bud’s For You,” which celebrates the grit and determination that make up the American spirit.

Let Your Love Flow

“We are so proud to have our hit song ‘Let Your Love Flow’ featured in the new Budweiser Super Bowl Ad. Such a beautiful video. The Clydesdales are simply awesome,” the Bellamy Brothers said.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and Emmy Award-winning commercial director Henry Alex Rubin and created by FCB New York, “First Delivery” opens at the Budweiser Brewery with the Clydesdale hitch gearing up for a delivery. With the final kegs loaded and the hitch about to depart, we meet our star, a Clydesdale foal, who is disappointed when the hitch driver tells him he isn’t ready to join the team on the road just yet.

On the Job

As the Clydesdale hitch leaves the brewery, one of the kegs falls off the wagon. The foal is the only one to notice, and without a moment’s hesitation, he starts to nudge the keg with his head in pursuit of the hitch. The foal journeys through the backcountry, taking shortcuts to catch up with the rest of the Clydesdales. As the hitch parks in front of the bar in town, the delivery driver starts to unload the wagon and notices the missing keg. In that moment, we see the foal turn onto Main St., rolling the keg with sheer force and determination as his fellow Clydesdales and a few onlookers cheer him on.

Victory in his First Delivery

Inside the bar, locals are unwinding after a day of work when the foal rolls the keg through the front door and the message “Delivering Since 1876” appears onscreen, recognizing Budweiser’s commitment to always deliver for its fans. As the bartender pours a fresh round of Budweiser, the spot concludes with the end card reading “This Bud’s For You.”

“First Delivery” is the 47th Super Bowl spot featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales, who have stood as a symbol of Anheuser-Busch’s tradition and heritage since 1933. To celebrate their return to the game and this milestone event in sports and culture, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in New Orleans the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX, celebrating with locals and visitors alike in the community.

Consumers can follow the Clydesdales’ journey leading up to the Big Game by visiting Budweiser’s social channels: YouTube, X, Instagram and Facebook.