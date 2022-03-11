$1B in grants secured for clean energy medium, heavy duty trucks

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Clean transportation and energy consultants Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA) announced Thursday that it has secured more than $1 billion in public agency grants and funding for more than 500 transportation stakeholders who are transitioning commercial transportation to low-and-zero-emission technologies.

“These funding awards have directly supported client deployments of more than 8,400 clean medium-and-heavy-duty vehicles, several hundred clean fuel and electric charging stations, along with other innovative clean transportation projects,” according to a news release.

Additionally, $50 million in monetized credits will be provided to clients via California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard program. GNA manages more electric fuel supply equipment than any other LCFS service provider under CARB’s program.

“In reaching this milestone, GNA has maintained a 90% success rate on grant applications,” the news release stated.

“This track record reflects GNA’s diligence working with clients to craft outstanding projects and grant applications that deliver on the public benefit goals of grantmaking agencies at the forefront of emissions reduction policy efforts. In addition to routinely developing and submitting successful applications, GNA’s Funding 360 program informs clients by tracking and reporting on new grant opportunities across North America.”

Erik Neandross, CEO of GNA, said that “our partners — the progressive fleets, vehicle manufacturers, and public agencies — are a huge part of this success, and this milestone represents the progress we are making together to transform transportation.”

“Grant funding, including new funding streams created by expanding LCFS programs and the federal infrastructure bill, will continue to rapidly grow the advanced transportation market for the foreseeable future. GNA looks forward to continuing to support our clients in maximizing the financial benefits of advanced vehicles and clean fuels.”

The news release stated that “with nearly one third of U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions attributed to transportation, and heavy-duty trucks emitting the bulk of harmful particulates and NOx emissions, GNA continues to help clients across the transportation industry measurably reduce or eliminate emissions and achieve corporate sustainability goals. GNA’s grant writing work places a significant focus on improving air quality in communities most impacted by diesel truck emissions, which are disproportionately low-income and communities of color.”

Recent winning grant applications for include:

Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative (JETSI), a South Coast Air Quality Management District led project to deploy 100 battery-electric Class 8 Freightliner and Volvo trucks with NFI and Schneider in Southern California, benefitting disadvantaged communities and serving as a replicable model for other large-scale, zero-emission fleets.

Frito-Lay’s initiative to replace the use of all diesel-powered freight equipment with near zero emission tractors using low carbon renewable natural gas fuel, and an array of on and off-road zero-emission technologies at one of its largest manufacturing facilities in Modesto, California.

“It is immensely rewarding to work with our clients to secure initial research grants, and then ramp up to full implementation with grants for deployment,” Karen Mann, GNA partner and senior vice president of programs, said. “By paying attention to economic viability and technical feasibility of projects, we craft an impactful and achievable grant application, and help our clients define market direction for clean transportation.”