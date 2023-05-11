TheTrucker.com
2 killed after big rig obliterates Cadillac in Lake Wales, Florida

By The Trucker News Staff -
2 killed after big rig obliterates Cadillac in Lake Wales, Florida
Two people died when the driver of this Cadillac ran a red light and was struck by the semi-truck shown on the background. (Courtesy: Lake Wales Police Department)

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Two people have been killed after a Cadillac driven by a Haines City, Florida, man ran a red light and was struck by a semi-truck.

According to the Lake Wales Police Department, the accident happened at around 2:58 a.m. on Monday, May 8, on U.S. Highway 27 at Washington Avenue in Lake Wales.

Two passengers in the Cadillac — 24-year-old Gary Faniel Jr. and 23-year-old Javarcea Morton, both of Haines City — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cadillac driver, identified only as a 40-year-old man, and the semi-truck driver survived the crash, police said.

The accident is under investigation.

