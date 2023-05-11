2 killed after big rig obliterates Cadillac in Lake Wales, Florida

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Two people have been killed after a Cadillac driven by a Haines City, Florida, man ran a red light and was struck by a semi-truck.
According to the Lake Wales Police Department, the accident happened at around 2:58 a.m. on Monday, May 8, on U.S. Highway 27 at Washington Avenue in Lake Wales.
Two passengers in the Cadillac — 24-year-old Gary Faniel Jr. and 23-year-old Javarcea Morton, both of Haines City — were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cadillac driver, identified only as a 40-year-old man, and the semi-truck driver survived the crash, police said.
The accident is under investigation.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.