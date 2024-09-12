TheTrucker.com
The Nation

2 northern California big rig incidents snarl traffic for hours

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   2 northern California big rig incidents snarl traffic for hours
Reading Time: < 1 minute
2 northern California big rig incidents snarl traffic for hours
One of the two incidents in northern California on Wednesday involved a semi rollover containing nearly 40K pounds of sod. (COURTESY ACFD)

The California Highway Patrol along with other first responding agencies were busy on Wednesday thanks to a pair of highway incidents involving big rigs.

The day began before the sun came up.

Alameda County Fire stated it responded to a call of a 40-foot semi trailer that crashed into the center divide of the northbound Highway 238 and Interstate 580 which ignited a fire.

ACFD reported that the driver was not injured.

Later Wednesday morning, the CHP reported that a semi truck overturned carrying approximately 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of lawn sod. Driver sustained possible injuries. No other vehicles involved.

All lanes were reopened as of approximately 1 p.m. Pacific.

The second incident occurred when a big rig overturned carrying approximately 30-40K pounds of lawn sod. CHP’s Oakland office reported the possibility of the driver being injured, but offered no details via its “X” page.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE