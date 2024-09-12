2 northern California big rig incidents snarl traffic for hours

The California Highway Patrol along with other first responding agencies were busy on Wednesday thanks to a pair of highway incidents involving big rigs.

The day began before the sun came up.

Alameda County Fire stated it responded to a call of a 40-foot semi trailer that crashed into the center divide of the northbound Highway 238 and Interstate 580 which ignited a fire.

ACFD reported that the driver was not injured.

Later Wednesday morning, the CHP reported that a semi truck overturned carrying approximately 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of lawn sod. Driver sustained possible injuries. No other vehicles involved.

All lanes were reopened as of approximately 1 p.m. Pacific.

