Grimm named ISC’s senior VP of Transportation

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Integrated Specialty Coverages (“ISC”), announced via media release that Matt Grimm has joined the company and will take the helm as Senior Vice President of Transportation.

“In his role, Matt will oversee the underwriting operations for Paramount, focusing on expanding and enhancing the company’s transportation products, particularly in the trucking sector. His appointment marks a significant step in ISC’s ongoing commitment to delivering market-leading solutions in the transportation insurance sector. ISC purchased Paramount, based in Tyler, Texas, in 2019,” the media release stated.

“We are excited to have Matt join our team,” said ISC CEO Matt Grossberg commented on the new appointment. “His extensive experience and deep understanding of the transportation industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver innovative solutions to our clients.”

“I am thrilled to join ISC Transportation at such an exciting time,” Grimm said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in transportation underwriting to help elevate Paramount’s offerings and continue the company’s tradition of excellence. The opportunity to work with a best-in-class team and contribute to the company’s growth aligns perfectly with my professional goals.”

With over 25 years of experience in transportation insurance management, including a decade in private law practice specializing in personal injury cases involving the trucking industry, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to ISC and Paramount, positioning the company for continued growth and success, the release continued.

“Matt’s extensive career in the transportation insurance industry includes leadership roles at several prominent organizations,” ISC stated. “Most recently, he served as President of Greenwich Transportation Underwriters, Inc., where Matt was responsible for the operations, profitability, and growth of the transportation managing general agency and program administrator specializing in truck insurance and a leading provider of products and services to the logistics industry.”

Before his tenure at Greenwich, Grimm was the President of Vanliner Insurance Company, overseeing the company’s operations and leading initiatives that strengthened its position in the moving and storage insurance market. He began his transportation insurance career at Great West Casualty Company, initially serving as a Claims Attorney before advancing to Underwriting Manager for the Southeast Region.