2 shot, several vehicles struck by gunfire on Utah’s I-15

JUAB COUNTY, UTAH — The Utah Department of Public Safety (UDPS) is urging motorists to use caution on Interstate 15 between Nephi and Scipio in Jaub County after several vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were shot at around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Two people who were traveling in passenger cars were struck by bullets and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a UDPS news release.

UDPS said that extra patrols have been set up in the area, and investigators are following up on several leads and evidence trails.

Witnesses to the shooting described a light-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, as the suspect’s vehicle.

The public is urged to be alert in the area and report any suspicious activity. If anyone has information about or witnessed the shooting incident, they are urged to contact the UDPS dispatch at (801) 887-3800.