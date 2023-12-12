2 trucking companies settle with EPA over alleged CARB violations

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced settlements with two interstate trucking companies over claims of violating the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Truck and Bus Regulation.
The companies, Capurro Trucking and Republic Services, operate diesel-fueled heavy-duty trucks in California, among other states, and failed to install controls to reduce pollution, upgrade model year engines or verify that the trucks complied with state rules, according to an EPA news release. The EPA brought these enforcement actions under the Clean Air Act. Capurro Trucking paid a civil penalty of $119,162, and Republic Services, comprised of 30 entities, paid a civil penalty of $100,000, to resolve EPA’s respective violation claims against the companies.
“National truck fleets operating within California need to comply with our state’s truck and bus rule that regulates dangerous air pollution,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Administrator Martha Guzman. “Holding companies accountable protects the environment and public health, particularly among overburdened California communities that are bearing the brunt of pollution from diesel-fueled, heavy-duty trucks.”
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.