4 dead after Tesla crashes head on with tractor-trailer in California

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Four people are dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer on Highway 156 near Fairview, California, on the night of Aug. 14.

KSBW reports that that the driver of the Tesla was heading east on Highway 156 at 8:05 p.m. when it veered into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a tractor-trailer.

All four people riding in the Tesla died in the crash. They were reported to be from Carmel Valley, California, and all of them were family. The Carmel Unified School District sent an email out identifying them as three students of the district and their mother.

“Last night, August 14, 2022, Lucy, Leigh and Ben Biakanja, along with their mother, passed away in a car accident,” the email from principal Dan Morgan said. “They were all enrolled in Carmel Middle School and attended Tularcitos before joining CMS.”

It is reported that that Lucy and Leigh were twins.

An investigation is looking into whether the Tesla was equipped with self-driving mode and if it was activated. The Tesla was a 2014 Model S and was not equipped with self-driving technology, according to a family member.