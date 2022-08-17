TheTrucker.com
Police searching for big rig parts thieves in Louisiana

By The Trucker News Staff -
Police in Louisiana are searching for suspects in connection with the theft of big rig parts from a trucking facility. (Courtesy: WBRZ)

PORT ALLEN, La. — Police in Louisiana are searching for suspects in connection with the theft of big rig parts from a trucking facility.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after security camera footage from Aug. 7 shows a white Ford Transit van entering Nu-Gen around midnight.

Co-owner Wade Svendson told WBRZ that the next morning he found 16 semi-trucks missing multiple parts at his business.

“They took the doors, the breathers, headlights, mirrors,” Svendson said.

The total amount of property stolen is equal to about $135,000 without including labor costs.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

