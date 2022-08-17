Police searching for big rig parts thieves in Louisiana

PORT ALLEN, La. — Police in Louisiana are searching for suspects in connection with the theft of big rig parts from a trucking facility.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after security camera footage from Aug. 7 shows a white Ford Transit van entering Nu-Gen around midnight.
Co-owner Wade Svendson told WBRZ that the next morning he found 16 semi-trucks missing multiple parts at his business.
“They took the doors, the breathers, headlights, mirrors,” Svendson said.
The total amount of property stolen is equal to about $135,000 without including labor costs.
