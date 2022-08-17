Historic Tennessean Travel Stop unveils rebuilding plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The historic Tennessean Travel Stop, located at I-65 and exit 22 (3686 Pulaski Highway) in Cornersville, Tennessee, has unveiled plans for a new 25,000-square-foot building.
A formal groundbreaking event was held on Friday, Aug. 12, celebrating the start of construction on the site of the iconic 50-year-old facility.
The project’s start comes roughly one year after the site’s former building was destroyed by a grease fire started in the Tennessean’s restaurant. Only one fueling station canopy was able to be salvaged from the existing facility, with all other features being designed and built from the ground up.
The Tennessean Travel Stop will showcase many new amenities, including a full-service cocktail bar, an ice cream shop with donuts and coffee, along with and a quick-service deli with pizza, wings and sandwiches. In addition, the famous Tennessean BBQ restaurant will return to serving the same beloved recipes and buffets as before, adding significant outdoor seating and a spectacular rooftop deck adjacent to the second-floor bar.
“We understand how important The Tennessean has been to the state of Tennessee, proudly serving national over-the-road truckers, travelers, and especially our incredibly loyal Cornersville community,” Gregory H. Sachs, owner of the Tennessean Travel Stop as well as founder and CEO of Sachs Capital Group, said. “I’m extremely proud to unveil the new Tennessean Travel Stop. Our dedicated team has been working diligently throughout this past year to design and plan a more expansive facility.”
The construction, led by the team at Impetus, is slated to take approximately 12 months to complete.
“We are really excited to be on board to bring the iconic Tennessean Travel Stop back to life,” Craig Floyd, Nashville Market Leader for Impetus, said. “Our team has begun work on demolishing the former building and we will soon be underway with vertical construction in the weeks ahead. We will certainly be pressing forward quickly to deliver this project on a fast track for the benefit of the region and for our clients at Sachs Capital Group.”
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Historic Tennessean Travel Stop unveils rebuilding plansComment
Hallelujah!! Great news-my favorite buffet is coming back! They had great meat loaf & green vegetables, plus dip your own REAL ice cream; Fresh cornbread, black eyed peas & green peas; I really hate it that the corporate big truck stop chains have killed off their sit down restaurants & buffets, replacing them with fast garbage; OTR drivers need plate lunch food! Wish Cracker Barrel would marry up with “travel centers”; I know of a Bob Evans @ the TA east of Columbus OH on I70, but it’s hours are unreliable due to lack of workers…