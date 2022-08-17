Historic Tennessean Travel Stop unveils rebuilding plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The historic Tennessean Travel Stop, located at I-65 and exit 22 (3686 Pulaski Highway) in Cornersville, Tennessee, has unveiled plans for a new 25,000-square-foot building.

A formal groundbreaking event was held on Friday, Aug. 12, celebrating the start of construction on the site of the iconic 50-year-old facility.

The project’s start comes roughly one year after the site’s former building was destroyed by a grease fire started in the Tennessean’s restaurant. Only one fueling station canopy was able to be salvaged from the existing facility, with all other features being designed and built from the ground up.

The Tennessean Travel Stop will showcase many new amenities, including a full-service cocktail bar, an ice cream shop with donuts and coffee, along with and a quick-service deli with pizza, wings and sandwiches. In addition, the famous Tennessean BBQ restaurant will return to serving the same beloved recipes and buffets as before, adding significant outdoor seating and a spectacular rooftop deck adjacent to the second-floor bar.

“We understand how important The Tennessean has been to the state of Tennessee, proudly serving national over-the-road truckers, travelers, and especially our incredibly loyal Cornersville community,” Gregory H. Sachs, owner of the Tennessean Travel Stop as well as founder and CEO of Sachs Capital Group, said. “I’m extremely proud to unveil the new Tennessean Travel Stop. Our dedicated team has been working diligently throughout this past year to design and plan a more expansive facility.”

The construction, led by the team at Impetus, is slated to take approximately 12 months to complete.

“We are really excited to be on board to bring the iconic Tennessean Travel Stop back to life,” Craig Floyd, Nashville Market Leader for Impetus, said. “Our team has begun work on demolishing the former building and we will soon be underway with vertical construction in the weeks ahead. We will certainly be pressing forward quickly to deliver this project on a fast track for the benefit of the region and for our clients at Sachs Capital Group.”