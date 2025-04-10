TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Agents arrest 5 illegal aliens at Texas checkpoint in red semi

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Agents arrest 5 illegal aliens at Texas checkpoint in red semi
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Agents arrest 5 illegal aliens at Texas checkpoint in red semi
CBP officers broke up a human smuggling operation on I-35 in Texas.

LAREDO, Texas – A Texas checkpoint on Interstate 35 was the site where Customs and Border Patrol agents broke up a human smuggling attempt. 

On April 7, at approximately midnight, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 Checkpoint.

That is where agents encountered a red tractor trailer at the primary inspection lane. Border Patrol agents say they received consent to examine the vehicle through the Multi-Energy Portal (MEP) for further inspection.

After physically inspecting the tractor trailer, agents discovered five subjects who were taken into custody and found to have entered the United States illegally from Mexico.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE