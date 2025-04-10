Agents arrest 5 illegal aliens at Texas checkpoint in red semi

LAREDO, Texas – A Texas checkpoint on Interstate 35 was the site where Customs and Border Patrol agents broke up a human smuggling attempt.
On April 7, at approximately midnight, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 Checkpoint.
That is where agents encountered a red tractor trailer at the primary inspection lane. Border Patrol agents say they received consent to examine the vehicle through the Multi-Energy Portal (MEP) for further inspection.
After physically inspecting the tractor trailer, agents discovered five subjects who were taken into custody and found to have entered the United States illegally from Mexico.
