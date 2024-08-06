ALAN provides logistics information in Debby’s wake

In the first of these reports, issued Tuesday, Aug. 6, ALAN provided information about and links to various declarations and waivers currently in effect. For a full situational report, click here .

To help members of the trucking industry better navigate the maze of emergency declarations, waivers, community and industry needs, and ways to provide assistance, the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) is providing regular situational reports with the latest information.

As the remnants of Debby continue to creep along a watery path of destruction, road closures, flooding, downed trees and power lines and other emergencies plague both residents of the impacted areas and the trucking companies working to provide relief.

EMERGENCY DECLARATIONS

President Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida on Aug. 3 in preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Debby that began Aug. 1 and are expected to continue.

STATE DECLARATIONS

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Aug. 4 declared a state of emergency in preparation for impacts from Tropical Storm Debby through Executive Order 2024-16.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 3 issued an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for Tropical Depression 4 (now Tropical Storm Debby).

On Aug. 1, the day Debby made landfall in the state’s Big Bend region, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-156 declaring a state of emergency. Executive Order 24-157, issued Aug. 2, amends Executive Order 24-156, extending the state of emergency to 54 counties.

ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION WAIVERS

Title: Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issued Emergency Order 24-03

Effective: 08/0/24| Expires on: 08/09/24

Description: Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle Director Kerner issued Emergency Order 24-03 on Aug. 2, pursuant to Executive Order 24-156, suspending enforcement of sections 316.545(4) and 320.0715, Florida Statutes, and pursuant to 49 CFR 390.23, provides exemptions from 49 part 395.3 and 395.5 until August 15, 2024.

Title: Florida Department of Transportation issued Emergency Order 24-04

Effective: 08/02/24 | Expires on: 08/09/24

Description: Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue issuedFDOT Emergency Order 24-04 on Aug. 2, suspending requirements related to the size and weight restrictions for commercial vehicles transporting emergency equipment, services, supplies, or personnel to support Tropical Storm Debby.

Title: South Carolina Governor issued Executive Order 2024-016

Effective: 08/04/24| Expires on: 08/19/24

Description: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2024-016 on Aug. 4, declaring a State of Emergency and suspending enforcement of regulations 49 CFR 390.23 and section 56-5-70 of the South Carolina Code of Laws related to the limit the hours of operators of commercial motor vehicles may drive and provides exemptions for size and weight restrictions for vehicles traveling for the purpose of providing relief related to the State of Emergency.

Title: Georgia Governor issued Executive Order

Effective: 08/03/24| Expires on: 08/08/24

Description: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued Executive Order on August 3, 2024, declaring a State of Emergency that suspends enforcement of regulations 49 CFR 390, et seq., limit the hours of operators of commercial motor vehicles may drive and provides exemptions for size and weight restrictions for vehicles traveling for the purpose of providing relief related to the State of Emergency.