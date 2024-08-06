Customs and Border Patrol seizing record amounts of drugs at both Canadian and Mexican borders on the same day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) agents could consider last Thursday, Aug. 1 a banner day with record seizures on both the Canadian and Mexican borders.

The CBP Office of Field Operations reported recently that its agents intercepted 266 pounds of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry near Port Huron Mich., on Aug. 1.

In a release issued this week, the CBP said an x-ray scan of an outbound tractor trailer and subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers and a K-9 team revealed 100 bricks of suspected narcotics concealed behind a false wall within the trailer. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, a Canadian citizen, will face local prosecution in St. Clair County.

“We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities,” said Port Director Jeffrey Wilson. “This seizure showcases the effectiveness of our layered approach to border enforcement, which is further enhanced by the assistance of our regional law enforcement partners.”

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

“This seizure is a testament to the commitment of law enforcement, at every level, to disrupt transnational criminal organizations,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey, Detroit HSI. “Thanks to the vigilance of our CBP partners, these narcotics won’t be reaching their final destination.”

The discovery comes on the heels of one of the largest inbound fentanyl seizures on the northern border within the last five years in Detroit.

“Combating transnational crime and protecting our border are among our enduring mission priorities,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “This case exemplifies CBP Field Operations’ ongoing commitment to fulfill our mandate and I’m proud of the work done by those involved.”

Meanwhile on the southern border, the CBP is breaking records for drug seizures as well.

CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge in Texas recently intercepted 3,429 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, the largest such seizure ever in port history.

“Our CBP officers remain vigilant and intercepted this massive methamphetamine load, preventing it from reaching American streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Congratulations to our diligent officers who made this record-breaking interception!”

According to a release, on August 1, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. Authorities say the rig was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment.

After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 1,488 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 3,429.60 pounds (1555.55 kg) concealed within the shipment of lettuce. This seizure has a street value of over $48 million.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents have initiated a criminal investigation.