BlueGrace Logistics announces executive promotions of Meier, Dolski

TAMPA, Fla. — BlueGrace Logistics announced a couple of moves near the top of its leadership including the promotion of Mike Meier to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the transition of Mike Dolski to Senior Vice President of Treasury & Risk Management.

“These strategic changes reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to driving growth and expanding its operations in North America,” the company stated in a release announcing the moves.

Mike Meier, who has served as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for the past four years, will step into the role of CFO.

“With a proven track record in strategic planning and execution, Meier has been instrumental in steering BlueGrace Logistics through significant growth phases,” the company stated.

As CFO, Mike Meier will oversee financial operations, reporting, planning, and strategy “as BlueGrace Logistics expands its footprint into Mexico and Canada and focuses on future transactions that will drive further growth.:

Meier’s role is able to step in because Mike Dolski, who has been with BlueGrace Logistics since 2010 as the CFO, will now assume the role of Senior Vice President, Treasury & Risk Management, according to the same release.

In this capacity, Dolski “will continue to play a crucial role in managing the company’s financial operations, exposure, and ensure stability as the company navigates its expansion and new business ventures. Mike Dolski’s extensive experience and deep knowledge of the company’s financial landscape will provide support during this time of expansion.”

“I am enthusiastic about the transformations within our executive team.,” said Bobby Harris, CEO of BlueGrace Logistics. “Mike Meier’s leadership and strategic insights have already contributed significantly to our growth, and I am confident that his expertise will drive our financial strategies to new heights as we expand into new markets. At the same time, Mike Dolski’s continued presence and guidance will ensure we maintain the strong financial foundation we have built as we continue to organically grow, acquire and expand.”

“These leadership changes come as BlueGrace Logistics expands into Mexico and Canada, enhancing service capabilities and expanding its operations,” the company stated in its release.