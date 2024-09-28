ALAN set to respond to those affected by Hurricane Helene

As has been the case throughout the year, the American Logistics Aid Network is mobilized for Hurricane Helene.

The organization has been delivering situational reports since the storm made landfall late Thursday night.

“As you are well aware, Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region late Thursday night. Since then, ALAN has heard from many people who are anxious to know, ‘What can we do?’”

“We hope to have specific answers soon, because we are working closely with the non-profit community to determine what is needed,” Executive Director Kathy Fulton said.

Fulton noted that requests are already being vetted, and while that process is ongoing, there are “many ways all of us can help.”

Fulton published a list of “do’s and don’ts” and includes the following;

DO make sure your employees are safe – and supported. DON’T forget that we’re here for you. DO let us know if you might be willing to help. DON’T assume you can’t be of help just because your operations are nowhere near the damaged areas. DO check ALAN’s website and Disaster Micro-Site often over the next few weeks. DON’T host a collection drive for products. DO consider helping in other ways instead.

“On behalf of all of us at ALAN, thank you for being part of this amazing community and for helping us save lives and deliver hope through logistics. We DO appreciate you, and we DON’T ever take your contributions for granted,” Fulton said.