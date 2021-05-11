All lanes of I-40 bridge at Arkansas-Tennessee state line shut down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All eastbound and westbound lanes of the Interstate 40 bridge across the Mississippi River at the Arkansas and Tennessee state line have been closed, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

A routine inspection of the I-40 bridge revealed a crack that requires further investigation and emergency maintenance. ARDOT said in a tweet that they are working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to reopen the bridge as soon as possible.

A news release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) noted that an ARDOT contractor discovered the problem during a routine inspection and immediately shut down the bridge. It is unclear, at this time, how long the repairs will take.

TDOT added that responsibility for the bridge, formally named the Hernando DeSoto Bridge, is shared between TDOT and ARDOT. Motorists have been directed to use the Interstate 55 bridge as an alternate route. River traffic is also shut down until further notice.

Visit IDriveArkansas.com for continuing updates. Live traffic streaming is also available at TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.